3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $446,000

LATITUDE; Winfield's NEWEST and most Exciting subdivision, a 3-4 bed, 2.5 bath 1.5 story with awesome 2 story great room. Main floor master bedroom and lots of options to customize floorplan; add a main floor den, live out your chef dreams with an optional walk in pantry. The open loft and spacious bedrooms provide room for all. All homes come on a full basement with rough in plumbing. Upscale standard features include 2x6 construction, engineered hardwood floors, granite counters, 9ft ceilings, 8ft insulated garage door with windows, solid core interior doors, KOHLER plumbing fixtures, Marvin windows, Medallion cabinetry, 92% high efficiency Carrier furnace, and tankless water heater.