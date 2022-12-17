3 Bedroom Home in Winfield - $449,000

Latitude; Winfield's newest and most exciting subdivision. This 2 story can have 3 or 4 bedrooms with 2.5 bath. that includes a large master suite with walk in. Spacious and open main floor plan with flexibibilty to make an office, dining room or play/study area. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. All homes come on a full basement with a rough in for plumbing. Upscale standard features include engineered hardwood floors, granite counter tops, 9 ft ceilings, 8 ft insulated garage door with windows, solid core interior doors, Kohler plumbing fixtures, Marvin Windows, and Medallion cabinetry.