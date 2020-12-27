3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Three more people died from COVID-19 across the Region, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
The new fatalities from the respiratory disease included two in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.
A total of 908 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began, including: 571 in Lake County, 163 in Porter County, 128 in LaPorte County, 28 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.
There were 35 new fatalities reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 7,496.
New deaths were reported between Dec. 17 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
State health officials listed 347 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.
The Region added 218 new coronavirus cases, increasing totals to 38,879 in Lake County, up 123; 12,430 in Porter County, up 46; 7,222 in LaPorte County, up 41; and 2,380 in Jasper County, up eight. Newton County remained at 808 cases.
Across Indiana there were 1,844 new cases, pushing the state's count to 493,841.
New cases were reported between Nov. 17 and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department listed 34 patients hospitalized and 10,232 people recovered.
State health officials listed Region positivity rates as 12.7% in Lake County, down from 12.9% the day before; 9.5% in Porter County, up from 9.3%; 14.1% in LaPorte County, up from 12.1%; 15.9% in Newton County, up from 15.5%; and 13% in Jasper County, down from 15.5%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
There are testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.