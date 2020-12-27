3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Region

Three more people died from COVID-19 across the Region, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

The new fatalities from the respiratory disease included two in LaPorte County and one in Porter County.

A total of 908 people in NWI have died since the pandemic began, including: 571 in Lake County, 163 in Porter County, 128 in LaPorte County, 28 in Jasper County and 18 in Newton County.

There were 35 new fatalities reported across Indiana, pushing the state's total to 7,496.

New deaths were reported between Dec. 17 and Saturday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

State health officials listed 347 deaths statewide as probable. For probable deaths, there was no positive test on record, but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of those probable deaths was in Porter County, local health officials said.