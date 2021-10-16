Available in February, the energy saving Brookfield model. This beautiful and spacious 2740 sf home sits on a pond lot and features nine-foot ceilings, architectural trim package and much more. The kitchen includes a large island, along with recessed can lighting, white painted maple cabinets, HD laminate countertops, and stainlesssteel appliances. Durable laminate plank flooring covers the kitchen, breakfast space, foyer, dining room and powder room on the first floor. The first floor also holds a mud room, and plenty of closet space. The second floor boasts 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, a finished laundry room and a large loft. The Owner's suite comes equipped with a walk-in shower and a large walk-in closet. Energy features incl Low E energy star qualified windows, California Corners, Tyvek exterior house wrap, sealed air ducts/registers, 3rd party inspections. 10 year structural, transferable warranty w/industry best customer care program.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $370,406
