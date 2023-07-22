READY SEP/OCT 2023! Welcome to Cedar Lake's Rose Garden Estates subdivision! This two story home, The Brooklyn, is designed with comfort and function in mind featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, over 2400 sq ft of living space and a full basement! You enter into a welcoming foyer and find a living room with fireplace, a roomy study off the foyer and a versatile dining room is immediately off to the left with easy access to the kitchen via a butler's pantry. The modern kitchen features a large, built-in island, 42'' cabinets, stainless-steel appliances and a pantry. The large owner's suite features a bathroom and large walk-in closet. There are three additional, spacious bedrooms, one with its own walk-in closet, the other two with a conveniently placed full bathroom in between. The amenities of this wonderful neighborhood include a pool, splash pad, a pool house, a playground, picturesque walking trails, community ponds as well as beautiful landscaping throughout!