4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $426,800

***PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION***Great layout with large upstairs bedrooms. Main floor flex space offer the opportunity for an office or formal dining. 2x6 Construction, Anderson Windows, Kohler plumbing fixtures, Medallion Cabinetry, granite counters, solid core doors, full basements, high efficiency Carrier furnaces, tankless water heaters, 8ft steel garage doors, full landscaping and irrigation systems included as well. These houses start very upgraded with all the things you already want in new construction. Builder has many architectural options and design upgrades to make the home custom to your own style. Complete home design services included at builders brand new design center!