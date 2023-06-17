READY IN SEPT 2023! The Galveston home is in Cedar Lake's Rose Garden Estates. This 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home offers just over 2600 sq ft of living space and an extended garden basement! The connected home features the latest technology features in your home and includes the smart doorbell and alarm, smart lock, smart thermostat, and smart garage door opener! The interior features 9' ceilings on the first floor, Luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and laundry room as well as upgraded carpeting. The kitchen offers 42 kitchen cabinets, quarts countertops with ss under-mount sink, kitchen island and ss appliances. The amenities of Rose Garden Estates features a pool, splash pad, a pool house, a playground, picturesque walking trails, community ponds as well as beautiful landscaping throughout! Interior pictures represent a previous built home.