4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $456,800

*** PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION*** Large 4 bed 2.5 bath, 2700 sqft. Main floor guest bedroom with option of full bath, upstairs loft and laundry. 2x6 construction, Anderson Windows, Kohler plumbing fixtures, Medallion cabinetry, granite counters, solid core doors, full basement, high efficiency Carrier furnace, tankless water heater, 8ft insulated garage door, full landscaping and irrigation systems included as well. This house start very upgraded with all the things you already want in new construction. Builder has many architectural options and design upgrades to math the home custom to your own style. Complete home design services included at builder's brand new design center!