 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $456,800

4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $456,800

*** PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION*** Large 4 bed 2.5 bath, 2700 sqft. Main floor guest bedroom with option of full bath, upstairs loft and laundry. 2x6 construction, Anderson Windows, Kohler plumbing fixtures, Medallion cabinetry, granite counters, solid core doors, full basement, high efficiency Carrier furnace, tankless water heater, 8ft insulated garage door, full landscaping and irrigation systems included as well. This house start very upgraded with all the things you already want in new construction. Builder has many architectural options and design upgrades to math the home custom to your own style. Complete home design services included at builder's brand new design center!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts