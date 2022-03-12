Welcome home!!!!! This Nearly new gorgeous 2-story home is sure to impress! The open concept main level featureshardwood flooring, neutral paint, a shiplap feature wall, a spacious country kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, large island, stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous stone wall gas fireplace in the living room. Rounding out the main level is a formal dining room/office with sliding barn door, drop zone with built in cubbies, laundry room and office/guest room (no closet). Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms including the massive master suite with trey ceilings, large walk in closet and private en-suite featuring walk in shower with frameless glass doors, and double bowl vanity sink.The fully fenced in backyard is an entertainers dream offering a covered 12x16 patio with ceiling fan and best of all..... no backside neighbors! The basement is ready for finishing with 9ft ceilings and a rough in for a future bathroom. Don't wait this one wont last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both individuals are in custody.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective Sgt. William Poe at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
The fires at blast furnaces at the old Indiana Harbor West steel mill in East Chicago have burned for more than a century but won't forge iron for much longer.
Firefighters plead guilty, escape felonies and jail time after out-of-control drinking party, records show
A firefighter told investigators he learned that when he went to his bed after drinking cocktails to "sleep it off," another firefighter came in, took his clothes off and pretended to carry out a sex act on him, police said.
"She stated that she did not realize Mr. Wilke was in that bad of condition, and that she did not do anything wrong," a court document states.
Anthony Miller admitted in his plea agreement he was arguing with his ex-girlfriend outside the bar when her male co-worker attempted to intervene and Miller repeatedly stabbed him.
First responders were called around 2 p.m. to a farm just outside of Kouts in Pleasant Township, said Kouts Fire Department Chief Jeremy Gettler.
A development agreement has been approved for Rimbach Square, a 208-unit apartment complex.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Eric S. Hummel's plea agreement, he could face a sentence of one to 8 1/2 years.
Althirty C. Hunter III, 22, of Gary, was found not guilty of fatally shooting 19-year-old Marco Alonzo in the face during a drug deal involving Hunter's co-defendant Ashley Middleton.