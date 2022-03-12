4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $459,900

Welcome home!!!!! This Nearly new gorgeous 2-story home is sure to impress! The open concept main level featureshardwood flooring, neutral paint, a shiplap feature wall, a spacious country kitchen with quartz countertops, farmhouse sink, large island, stainless steel appliances and a gorgeous stone wall gas fireplace in the living room. Rounding out the main level is a formal dining room/office with sliding barn door, drop zone with built in cubbies, laundry room and office/guest room (no closet). Upstairs you will find all 4 bedrooms including the massive master suite with trey ceilings, large walk in closet and private en-suite featuring walk in shower with frameless glass doors, and double bowl vanity sink.The fully fenced in backyard is an entertainers dream offering a covered 12x16 patio with ceiling fan and best of all..... no backside neighbors! The basement is ready for finishing with 9ft ceilings and a rough in for a future bathroom. Don't wait this one wont last long!