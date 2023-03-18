The Raleigh, located in Cedar Lake's newest and upcoming subdivision, Rose Garden Estates. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home offers just over 2900 sq ft of living space and walkout basement! The Designer Upgrade package offered with this home consist of a Level SmartLock, Ring doorbell, alarm system and 95% energy efficient furnace, just to name a few! The interior features 9' ceilings on the first floor, Shaw vinyl plank flooring in kitchen, foyer, bathrooms and laundry room as well as upgraded Shaw carpeting. The kitchen offers 42 kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops with SS under-mount sink, kitchen island and GE SS appliances. The amenities of Rose Garden Estates will feature a pool, splash pad, a pool house, a playground, picturesque walking trails, community ponds as well as beautiful landscaping throughout! Interior pictures represent a previous built home.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $467,525
