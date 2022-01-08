Our Everything's Included program include top-of-the-line features. Our fully appointed kitchens include Aristokraft cabinets and GE appliances. Our homes also feature 9' first floor ceilings, Decorative Rail, LED surface mounted lighting in the hallways and bedrooms, modern two panel interior doors and colonist trim, vinyl flooring in the kitchen, foyer, powder room, bathrooms and laundry room, a garage door opener, 30 year architectural shingles and so much more, all of which are included with your new home at no extra cost. Plus, the Connected Home by Lennar now provides even more convenience and peace of mind for our Customers with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Ring Alarm Security Kit. All of our homes are wifi guaranteed with no dead spots and include the most desired home features such as Flo by MoenTM Smart Water Shutoff, MyQ Smart Garage Control, Honeywell Home T6 Pro Z-Wave smart thermostat and Level Touch invisible smart lock.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $471,708
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez denied the allegations, saying it was "important to note that these are not allegations of political corruption."
- Updated
Keontrell S. Gill, 19, was arrested after he returned to the woman's apartment with $120 he allegedly promised her so she would not call police, court records state.
- Updated
Someone who buys their Powerball lottery tickets in Winfield is a millionaire.
- Updated
A 24-year-old Chesterton woman found in her vehicle in a ditch was more than three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, police said.
- Updated
Supporters of the plan said it's unconscionable the state of Indiana conditions the exercise of a constitutional right on the need to obtain a license from the state police before doing so.
- Updated
The driver, Eric White, 20, is currently in Lake County Jail and criminal charges are pending against him.
- Updated
A quirk in Indiana's turn signal statutes that leaves pretty much every motorist at risk of being pulled over by police at just about any time is poised to be corrected this year.
- Updated
"He was nationally recognized as a safety expert. He was the best of the best in the country. We were lucky to have such a talent in Hobart."
- Updated
Amid a rise in the Omicron variant and COVID-19 infections, another big-box store in Northwest Indiana is taking the rare step of temporarily shuttering for a deep clean and sanitization.
- Updated
"(William) Metz informed investigators that he was the person at the residence who downloaded and viewed the child sexual abuse material," a court record states.