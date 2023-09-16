Now available! Designed for comfort and modernliving, the Aspen is an open-concept home designed with flexible spaces. Highlighted in thishome is a 3-car garage, a full basement, fireplace, and rear covered porch. On the main floor,the flex room offers the perfect home office or den. The designer kitchen showcases maple cabinets, granite countertops, large island, walk-in pantry, & stainless appliances.Located on the second floor is the owner's suite with its own spacious deluxe bath and walk-incloset. The second floor also includes 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry room. Theyard will include front yard sod and a landscaping package. The Aspen is a high performance,energy efficient home. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-yearworkmanship on the roof, and Industry-Best Customer Care Program. Visit the Aspen inCentennial Estates and discover a place where you belong.