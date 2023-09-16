Now available! Designed for comfort and modernliving, the Aspen is an open-concept home designed with flexible spaces. Highlighted in thishome is a 3-car garage, a full basement, fireplace, and rear covered porch. On the main floor,the flex room offers the perfect home office or den. The designer kitchen showcases maple cabinets, granite countertops, large island, walk-in pantry, & stainless appliances.Located on the second floor is the owner's suite with its own spacious deluxe bath and walk-incloset. The second floor also includes 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry room. Theyard will include front yard sod and a landscaping package. The Aspen is a high performance,energy efficient home. Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-yearworkmanship on the roof, and Industry-Best Customer Care Program. Visit the Aspen inCentennial Estates and discover a place where you belong.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $481,735
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ and Region Escape Room close, Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Co…
Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extensi…
He reportedly knew what he was doing was wrong and told her, "In the Greek culture this is perfectly normal."
"We will fight like hell to get justice for my brother," sister Tara Potocki said.