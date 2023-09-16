Now Available! Designed for comfort and modern living, the Sedona is an open concept homedesigned with flexible spaces. Highlighted in this home is a 3-car garage, a full basement,fireplace, and rear covered porch. On the main floor, the flex room offers the perfect home officeor den. The spacious kitchen showcases stained maple cabinets, quartz countertops, alarge island, walk-in pantry, & stainless-steel appliances. Located on the second floor is theowner's suite with its own spacious deluxe bath and walk-in closet. The second floor alsoincludes 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry room. The yard will include front yard sodand a landscaping package. The Sedona is a high performance, energy efficient home. Enjoypeace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-year workmanship on the roof, and Industry-Best Customer Care Program. Visit the Sedona in Centennial Estates and discover a placewhere you belong.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $483,419
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ and Region Escape Room close, Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Co…
Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extensi…
He reportedly knew what he was doing was wrong and told her, "In the Greek culture this is perfectly normal."
"We will fight like hell to get justice for my brother," sister Tara Potocki said.