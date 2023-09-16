Now Available! Designed for comfort and modern living, the Sedona is an open concept homedesigned with flexible spaces. Highlighted in this home is a 3-car garage, a full basement,fireplace, and rear covered porch. On the main floor, the flex room offers the perfect home officeor den. The spacious kitchen showcases stained maple cabinets, quartz countertops, alarge island, walk-in pantry, & stainless-steel appliances. Located on the second floor is theowner's suite with its own spacious deluxe bath and walk-in closet. The second floor alsoincludes 3 additional bedrooms, hall bath, and laundry room. The yard will include front yard sodand a landscaping package. The Sedona is a high performance, energy efficient home. Enjoypeace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-year workmanship on the roof, and Industry-Best Customer Care Program. Visit the Sedona in Centennial Estates and discover a placewhere you belong.