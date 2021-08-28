Home Will Be Completed 01/2022. *Across from the Gates of St. John (ST. JOHN with Cedar Lake Address). *The energy saving SIERRA Offers 9 FT CEILING, FULL BASEMENT & 3 CAR GARAGE. **Kitchen: 42 Inch Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave. **Main Bedroom: Full Bath (Separate Soaking Tub/Separate Shower w/ Frameless Door), Walk-In Closet. **HARDWOOD Laminate Floors: Foyer-Kitchen-Dining Room-Great Room-Powder Room-Garage Entry Room. **CERAMIC: 2 Baths & Laundry Rm. **Features: Dining Rm with Tray Ceiling, Main Floor Finished Laundry Room, Custom Color Paint Package, Concrete Driveway, 50 Gal Hot Water Heater, Architectural Roof Shingles, 12 x 12 Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace, High Efficiency A/C, Basement Egress Window w/ Ladder, Rough-In Plumbing/Ejector Pit in Basement, Garage: Service Door, Door Opener. *Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-2 Trees. *Customer Care Program, 10 Year Structural Transf Warr. *Hanover Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $494,097
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The woman driving a semitrailer next to the man's vehicle told police it appeared the man was waving his hands at her also, as if he was trying to get her attention.
- Updated
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Hammond Detective Sergeant Joe Munoz at 219-852-2995.
- Updated
The outside contractor died after a vehicle accident at the steel mill in East Chicago.
- Updated
A contractor killed at the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor steel mill in East Chicago on Saturday was identified as a Portage man.
- Updated
It’s been a couple of weeks since students in the Region returned to the classroom, and while new COVID cases were bound to happen, some districts already have hundreds of students in quarantine.
- Updated
"Victim 1 stated they placed a pillow over his face during the videos so he would not see any bad stuff," the charging information reads.
- Updated
The popular fast-food restaurant known for serving the "filet" of poultry in its premium chicken sandwiches will arrive soon in Schererville and Valparaiso.
- Updated
The Gary Police Department was called to a home in the 200 block of Cleveland Street around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday to check on a vehicle that was believed to be owned by a missing man.
- Updated
Tyler Scheidt died Aug. 18 when he was struck and killed by a car at the intersection of Ridge Road and Indianapolis Boulevard. His eyes were donated to the Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.
- Updated
Max Kurtz is temporarily bedridden and faces a lengthy rehabilitation. His injuries include three breaks in his pelvis, broken ribs, a broken vertebrae and injuries to his shoulder, hand and fingers.