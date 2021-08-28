 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $496,666

Home Will Be Completed 01/2022. *Across from the Gates of St. John (ST. JOHN with Cedar Lake Address). *The energy saving SIERRA Offers 9 FT CEILING, FULL BASEMENT & 3 CAR GARAGE. **Kitchen: Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave. **Main Bedroom: French Door, Tray Ceiling, Full Bath (Separate Soaking Tub/Separate Shower w/ Frameless Door), Walk-In Closet. **HARDWOOD Laminate: Foyer-Kitchen-Dining Room-Great Room-Powder Room-Garage Entry Room. **CERAMIC: 2 Baths & Laundry Rm. **Features: Dining Rm with Tray Ceiling, Main Floor Finished Laundry Room, Custom Color Paint Package, Concrete Driveway, 50 Gal Hot Water Heater, Architectural Roof Shingles, 12 x 12 Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace, High Efficiency A/C, Basement Egress Window w/ Ladder, Rough-In Plumbing/Ejector Pit in Basement, Garage Door Opener. *Front Yard Sod-Bushes-Mulch-2 Trees. *Customer Care Program, 10 Year Structural Transf Warr. *Hanover Schools.

