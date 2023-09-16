100% READY for it's new owners! This SPECTACULAR, CUSTOM 2 story w /3 car garage boasts tons of features + architectural design! Welcome to the POWELL where quality is never sacrificed. Standard features include a beautiful CHEF'S KITCHEN w/ 36 WHITE MEDALLION CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, KOHLER UNDER MOUNT SINK W/ KOHLER FAUCET. Luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen, dining, hallways and 12x24 tile in baths+ laundry room! MASTER EN SUITE W/ WIC, TILED SHOWER, double vanities w/QUARTZ tops, under mount sinks and gorgeous KOHLER FIXTURES! IN LAW SUITE ON MAIN LEVEL w/ full bathroom INC shower and QUARTZ COUNTERS. HUGE LOFT upstairs, notable features solid core doors throughout home, 8 ft basement, 9 ft main level ceilings, 2x6 construction, sod in front seed in back and landscaping w/ full yard irrigation system, MARVIN WINDOWS tankless water heater. Call today for a walk through!!
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $504,900
