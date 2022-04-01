4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $525,000

OPEN CONCEPT BEAUTY AT ITS FINEST! Walking in, you will find vinyl plank floors & 11' ceilings that lead you into a foyer area. Down the hall, you'll enter into the open concept living/kitchen/dining space. You can cozy up by the fireplace after a dinner cooked in the magnificent kitchen that includes quartz counters and a butcher block island. Plus there is a gorgeous walk in pantry. The master bedroom is a great size and includes an attached master bath with 2 sinks and makeup vanity and walk-in closet. Towards the front of the house, you'll find the other 2 bedrooms, bath & laundry. The downstairs has been finished to include a HUGE rec room, living space and a 4th bedroom. Plus there is a 3/4 bath! There is a large unfinished storage area perfect for all your extra items. Finally there's a dog bath in the garage! Outside, you'll walk into a large covered porch and fenced in yard, plus tons of trees planted for privacy. Across the street from Lemon Lake! See this today!