Completion Date 01/2022. *The Energy Saving CORDERA Is a 2 Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 9 FOOT CEILING, FULL BASEMENT & 3 CAR GARAGE. *Kitchen: Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, Pantry Cabinets with Roll Out Shelves, STAINLESS STEEL: Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave.. *Main Bedroom: Walk-In Closet, Separate Soaking Tub/Separate Frameless Shower. *CERAMIC FLOOR: 2 Full Baths & Laundry Room.. *HARDWOOD Laminate: Great Room, Foyer, Kitchen, Flex Room, Powder Room, Mud Room, Garage Entry. *AMENITIES: Main Floor Laundry Room, Dining/Flex Room with French Door-Tray Ceiling-Column Trim-Arches-Crown Caps; Custom Color Paint, Mud Room, FIREPLACE, Concrete Drive, 12x12 Concrete Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace & High Efficiency Central Air, Architectural Roof Shingles, Basement Rough-In Plumbing/Ejector Pit, Basement Egress Window with 4 Rung Ladder, 50 Gallon HWH, Garage: Service Door & Door Opener. *Front Yard Sod, Shrubs, Mulch, Trees. *Hanover Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $530,161
