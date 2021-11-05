The Cordera is now finished and ready for you to call home! You'll love all the details starting with the volume ceiling in the foyer to the built-in bench. The den w/tray ceiling offers the perfect space for a home office and you'll be in your new home just in time to enjoy the fireplace in the great room. The designer kitchen has staggered height cabinets in Willow, herringbone backsplash, granite countertop, roll out pantry shelves, island, and SS appliances. The master bedroom has french door entry, tray ceiling, & walk-in closet and the master bath offers a 5' tiled shower, 5' tub, and double bowl vanity. The hall bath has a separate vanity area which is perfect when your household has to be ready at the same time. Quick-step flooring throughout the main floor living area, ceramic tile in the master/hall baths/laundry, & upgraded carpet. Don't forget about the full basement w/rough-in, 3 car garage, front yard landscape package, & an industry best customer care program.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $532,624
