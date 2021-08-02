Home Will Be Completed By 08/31/21. *The Energy Saving CORDERA Is A 2 Story Home with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 9 FOOT CEILING, FULL BASEMENT & 3 CAR GARAGE. *Kitchen: Maple Cabinets, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, Under-Mount Sink, Pantry Cabinets with Roll Out Shelves, STAINLESS STEEL: Refrigerator-Stove-Dishwasher-Microwave.. *Main Bedroom: French Doors, Tray Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, Separate Soaking Tub/Separate Frameless Shower. *CERAMIC FLOOR: 2 Full Baths & Laundry Room.. *HARDWOOD Laminate: Great Room, Foyer, Kitchen, Flex Room, Powder Room, Mud Room, Garage Entry Room. *AMENITIES: Dining/Flex Room with Column Trim-Arches-Crown Caps; Custom Color Paint, 6 Panel Doors, Mud Room Bench, FIREPLACE, Concrete Drive, 12x12 Concrete Patio, 92% Efficient Furnace & High Efficiency Central Air, Architectural Roof Shingles, Basement Rough-In Plumbing, Basement Egress Window with 4 Rung Ladder, 50 Gallon HWH, Garage Door Opener. *Front Yard Sod, Shrubs, Mulch,Trees. *Hanover Schools.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $533,624
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
- Updated
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
- Updated
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
- Updated
Kelli Kniola was caught by the purported victim on a video recording saying she abused her, "because I am a sexual deviant," according to a charging document.
- Updated
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
- Updated
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.