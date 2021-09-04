4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $539,900

Welcome to the Sierra, one of Olthoff's most sought after floor plans in Cedar Lake's Mill Creek subdivision! This 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 story home sits on a full unfinished basement & is full of upgrades. Walking in you are greeted w/ a 2 story foyer. Main level features open concept eat-in/country kitchen w/ 42' wht maple cabinets, oversized island & quartz countertops. The kitchen flows into attached sun room & spacious great room. Main level also hosts formal dining room, den/office, main level laundry & 1/2 guest bath. Main level finishes include: 9' ceilings, engineered hardwood floors, upgraded trim package w/ crown molding, & fresh paint. Upper level features master bed w/ en-suite & large w/i closet, 3 additional generous sized bedrooms & a shared full bath. With a 3 car attached garage and fenced yard, what more can you ask for?! Located seconds from shopping, restaurants, parks, entertainment and major highways w/ easy access to IL border. Schedule your private showing today!