Large 2 story with 3 car garage Prairie style home. 2 story entry way leads to a large modern kitchen with Medallion cabinets and a quartz countertop. Open concept living space offers dining, large living room and breakfast nook. Main floor includes luxury laminate throughout. A den/office with 12' ceilings and half bath finish off the downstairs area. Upstairs the home has 4 large bedrooms including a large master suite with custom tile shower and frameless glass door. 2x6 exterior construction, Anderson Windows, 8' insulated garage door, KOHLER plumbing fixtures, solid core doors, 9 ft ceilings on the main floor, full basement with rough in, high efficiency Carrier furnace, tankless water heater, full landscaping and irrigation included. Photos of previous build, please contact us for options chosen for this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $551,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Richard D. Jones Jr., 42, is accused of beating and shooting 34-year-old Charietta Pritchett while two children, ages 11 and 9, were in another bedroom Monday at a Hammond home.
The crash also injured two other children and two adults.
Here is a list of the latest schools canceled or delayed Monday because of inclement weather.
Frigid weather has caused closures and delays at several schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
The Gary man, whose name had not yet been released by the Lake County coroner's office, was found in the driver's seat of a black 2006 Jeep SUV, police said.
The chase ended in a crash and arrest at the 253.8 mile marker on northbound I-65, ISP said.
An Illinois State Trooper and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Chicago on Monday.
Police obtained a search warrant to examine Johnson's phone and discovered he was using it immediately prior to the crash to view a website that displays pornographic videos, records state.
Lake County Sheriff's Department officers arrested an 18-year-old St. John man for narcotics after a lengthy investigation.
The man will be required to register as a sex offender for life, attorneys said.