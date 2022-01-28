4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $551,000

Large 2 story with 3 car garage Prairie style home. 2 story entry way leads to a large modern kitchen with Medallion cabinets and a quartz countertop. Open concept living space offers dining, large living room and breakfast nook. Main floor includes luxury laminate throughout. A den/office with 12' ceilings and half bath finish off the downstairs area. Upstairs the home has 4 large bedrooms including a large master suite with custom tile shower and frameless glass door. 2x6 exterior construction, Anderson Windows, 8' insulated garage door, KOHLER plumbing fixtures, solid core doors, 9 ft ceilings on the main floor, full basement with rough in, high efficiency Carrier furnace, tankless water heater, full landscaping and irrigation included. Photos of previous build, please contact us for options chosen for this home.