4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $699,900

This Exquisite Two-Story Quality Built home sets upon a lovely Pond View Golf Course lot in the Prestigious 18 Hole Palmira Golf Course Development of Hanover Township. A 4 bedrooms, 3 baths w/finished walk-out lower level. This home, with it's breathtaking Scenic views & almost a acre of land, boasts privacy & comfort. Cozy up to the fireplace that overlooks 210' of golf course frontage. Sun room located off the great room & kitchen which features over 8' island, large pantry, ample cabinet space & first floor laundry. Formal dining room compliments the versatile large office space across the foyer. Master suite has gorgeous views with on-suite bathroom & whirlpool tub. Finished Entertainers delight basement provides plenty of space complete with heated flooring, a bar & bathroom. Open the doors to the Flagstone deck along with pergola & hot tub will leave you feeling relaxed. Close to Illinois/IN Border, shopping, highways, Hanover School System, Live like your on vacation 24/7