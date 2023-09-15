Incredibly unique home fully fenced with nearly 7 acres and a pond that offers seclusion and security. This 4700 sq ft home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Spacious kitchen, large laundry room, 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms make up majority of main level. Tons of natural light pour into the solarium that is surrounded by windows and skylights. The sunroom overlooks the beautiful landscape full of several types of fruit trees and a 2 acre pond. Spectacular view for morning coffee or enjoying a lovely sunset. The upper level offers great space for entertainment with a wet bar, pool table, plus a good size bedroom and a large en suite attached. This is a must see one of a kind home. Hard to find anything comparable to it on the market. 3 car brick heated garage and a 24x20 pole barn finish out this rare piece of land and property.