This Exquisite Two-Story Quality Built home sets upon a lovely Pond View Golf Course lot in the Prestigious 18 Hole Palmira Golf Course Development of Hanover Township. A 4 bedrooms, 3 baths w/finished walk-out lower level. This home, with it's breathtaking Scenic views & almost a acre of land, boasts privacy & comfort. Cozy up to the fireplace that overlooks 210' of golf course frontage. Sun room located off the great room & kitchen which features over 8' island, large pantry, ample cabinet space & first floor laundry. Formal dining room compliments the versatile large office space across the foyer. Master suite has gorgeous views with on-suite bathroom & whirlpool tub. Finished Entertainers delight basement provides plenty of space complete with heated flooring, a bar & bathroom. Open the doors to the Flagstone deck along with pergola & hot tub will leave you feeling relaxed. Close to Illinois/IN Border, shopping, highways, Hanover School System, Live like your on vacation 24/7
4 Bedroom Home in Cedar Lake - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joshua Jensen, 26, is accused of repeatedly molesting the girl while they were alone together at a Gary residence.
Cleveland-Cliffs to indefinitely idle Blast Furnace No. 4, the last one left on Indiana Harbor's west side
Cleveland-Cliffs plans to indefinitely idle Blast Furnace No. 4 at the Indiana Harbor steel mill, the second blast furnace in East Chicago to be taken offline in the last three years in a major blow to integrated steelmaking in the Calumet Region.
Kameron T. Cooks Jr., 22, posted a $14,000 cash bond Wednesday and told a judge Thursday he was working on hiring a private attorney.
"She approached officers and advised them that she was shot in the face," police said.
"There's been a number of people who expressed interest. But we just put it up for sale days ago."
Terrondy S. Jones, 25, of Hammond, died from multiple skull fractures, a broken leg and internal bleeding after he was struck in East Chicago, according to court records.
"Dispatch was able to hear an ongoing domestic dispute between the male and a female," police said.
"The driver told officers that the driver of the (second) vehicle didn't stop and continued to travel north," police said.
The county experienced a 213% increase in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 as compared to the year prior, according to the department.
An Indianapolis man is missing and presumed dead after venturing onto shelf ice with his friends and falling into Lake Michigan at West Beach in the Indiana Dunes National Park.