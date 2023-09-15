YOUR LAKEFRONT PARADISE AWAITS! Enjoy breathtaking sunsets from your beautiful 2 story lake front home on the desirable south end of Cedar Lake. Wake up to the gentle lapping of waves & unwind with the mesmerizing hues of the sun dipping below the horizon. This totally remodeled 4 bdrm, 3 bath haven offers tranquil living w/luxurious features. Gourmet eat-in kitchen has SS appliances, granite counters, large island, vinyl Lifeproof flooring, & beautiful cabinets. Enjoy cozy evenings around the fireplace creating memories that will warm your heart. Main upstairs bdrm has private balcony, walk-in closet, gorgeous en-suite plus 2 more bdrms & bathroom down the hall. Entertain or dine el fresco on the deck, fish off the pier or take a plunge & relax in the hot tub & feel your stress melt away! Also has 1 car detached garage w/spacious parking to accommodate guests. If you're seeking a year round residence or a vacation retreat, don't miss the opportunity to make every day a vacation day!