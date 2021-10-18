 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $299,900

Well-maintained and spacious tri-level located on quiet cul-de-sac in the Stony Run subdivision. Beautiful bay window allows for a bright main level living room. Stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Master ensuite and upper level bathroom are updated. Lower level features a large family room with fireplace, office, and laundry room. Brand new A/C (Aug 2021). Beautiful landscaping surrounds the property. Spend the remaining time of summer on your large deck with a pool and privacy in the backyard. Crown Point schools; Winfield taxes. Don't wait! Schedule an appt today!

