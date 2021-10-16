 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $366,995

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $366,995

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $366,995

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION!! The Jasmine is a 4 Bedroom 2 story, 2 car garage and a partial basement. The main level features open concept into living room, kitchen and dining! You will love the awesome MUD ROOM with walk in closet! THIS HOME BOASTS A HUGE MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS BATH + 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, BATH, LAUNDRY & LOFT SPACE! Price includes Landscaping and Sod in front, seeded sides and rear. 90% ENERGY EFFICIENCY FURNACE.PHOTO IS REPRESENTATIVE OF THE JASMINE MODEL WITH ADDITIONAL BRICK AND UPGRADES.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts