PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION!! The Jasmine is a 4 Bedroom 2 story, 2 car garage and a partial basement. The main level features open concept into living room, kitchen and dining! You will love the awesome MUD ROOM with walk in closet! THIS HOME BOASTS A HUGE MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS BATH + 3 LARGE BEDROOMS, BATH, LAUNDRY & LOFT SPACE! Price includes Landscaping and Sod in front, seeded sides and rear. 90% ENERGY EFFICIENCY FURNACE.PHOTO IS REPRESENTATIVE OF THE JASMINE MODEL WITH ADDITIONAL BRICK AND UPGRADES.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $367,995
