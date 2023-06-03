**PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION** The Jasmine, a 4 Bedroom 2 story. The main level features open concept into living room. The formal dining can be enclosed for an office/den. You will love the Mud room and large walk in closet coming in from the garage. The upper level features a LOFT and 4 BEDROOMS. Laundry room upstairs also. The photos/tour is a representation of the model and can show upgrades.. Located in Winfield, Grand Ridge offers city water, Crown Point schools and just minutes to Interstate 65. Many lots to choose from. Some lots may have a lot premium.