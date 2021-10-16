4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $385,240

THE WEXFORD...Spacious 2 story features 4 bedrooms, a LOFT, and over 3000 sq. feet with a full basement with rough in plumbing. 9' ceilings on main level, 60" inch island in kitchen, main level den, and a 3 car garage. Master bedroom has an attached bath. Laundry on upper level. INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF MODEL IN ANOTHER NEIGHBORHOOD & HAS MANY UPGRADES NOT INCLUDED IN BASE PRICE. STANDARD FEATURES INCLUDE 90% HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE & LANDSCAPING.