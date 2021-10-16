THE WEXFORD...Spacious 2 story features 4 bedrooms, a LOFT, and over 3000 sq. feet with a full basement with rough in plumbing. 9' ceilings on main level, 60" inch island in kitchen, main level den, and a 3 car garage. Master bedroom has an attached bath. Laundry on upper level. INTERIOR PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF MODEL IN ANOTHER NEIGHBORHOOD & HAS MANY UPGRADES NOT INCLUDED IN BASE PRICE. STANDARD FEATURES INCLUDE 90% HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE & LANDSCAPING.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $385,240
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The mother told police the 4-year-old was kept in the basement for days at a time and that food was also withheld from the boy, according to the documents.
- Updated
Blake M. Neyhart, 22, of Hobart, is accused of leaving an adult-sized handprint on the boy's face Aug. 29 and causing a laceration to the boy's forehead that was so deep medical staff at a local hospital could see the boy's skull.
- Updated
"The Region has lost a visionary, a builder of homes and commercial properties."
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
- Updated
A John Doe was found dead in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood Sunday.
- Updated
"I asked Debra (Jarvis) why she had been in the residence," police said. "Debra then looked back at (the home in question) pointed at the trailer and said 'shower.' "
- Updated
At 12:23 p.m. police responded to a vehicle hitting a house at 1211 W. 149th St., said said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera.
- Updated
Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, cooperated during the robbery, but one of the defendants shot him anyway, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news reports say an actor has died in an accident during a scene change at Moscow's Bolshoi theater.
- Updated
LaPorte County police had turned to the public for help in locating Alan D. Morgan, 28, after a child's body was found shortly before 3 a.m. at a home in rural Union Township.