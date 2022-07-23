 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $399,900

Only a few years old, but with so many upgrades it is better than new! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a main level office, CORNER LOT with a fenced in yard, full unfinished basement, and more. The main level offers a HUGE OPEN CONCEPT living, kitchen, and dining area with custom shiplap and wainscoting accent walls. The kitchen offers granite countertops, backsplash, stainless appliances, two tone cabinets, large island, and more. The main level also features a mudroom/laundry room and main level office. The upper level offers 4 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms include custom wainscoting finishes and share a full hall bathroom. Other features of this home include a spacious 2 car garage, PRIVACY FENCE, full unfinished basement, and more.

