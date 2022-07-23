Only a few years old, but with so many upgrades it is better than new! This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a main level office, CORNER LOT with a fenced in yard, full unfinished basement, and more. The main level offers a HUGE OPEN CONCEPT living, kitchen, and dining area with custom shiplap and wainscoting accent walls. The kitchen offers granite countertops, backsplash, stainless appliances, two tone cabinets, large island, and more. The main level also features a mudroom/laundry room and main level office. The upper level offers 4 spacious bedrooms including a master suite with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The other three bedrooms include custom wainscoting finishes and share a full hall bathroom. Other features of this home include a spacious 2 car garage, PRIVACY FENCE, full unfinished basement, and more.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Grammy Award-winning country music act canceled its Friday show at the Porter County Fair.
When officers attempted to prevent individuals from leaving the park, they were surrounded by more than 30 people and a ruckus ensued.
The agency listed in association with his case is Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network.
Four adults and two juveniles were arrested following the brawl.
"Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," he said.
The injuries that caused 8-month-old Maci Moor's death in April 2016 could have happened in an instant, a Lake County supervisory deputy prosecutor said.
Raquel M. McCormick, 50, had a difficult time saying "guilty" when Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas asked her how she pleaded to one count of voluntary manslaughter, a level 2 felony.
A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold for the Feb. 12 drawing in Northwest Indiana and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by Aug. 11.
"The motorcycle was not the faulted driver in this situation," police said.
Michigan City police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found shot dead in her car, which veered off the road.