Room to roam in this stunning 4 bedroom home on a 1 acre corner lot! This home has everything you need, including a 3 car garage (3rd bay extra deep). Entering the home you will notice an abundance of natural light! Newer carpet throughout. The main level features a spacious living room with a beautiful stone gas fireplace. Flowing into the gourmet kitchen you have a white subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, a V shaped island, huge walk-in pantry, SS appliances and ceramic flooring. This is the perfect space for entertaining! The home has upgraded crown molding throughout & 6 panel doors. Just off the kitchen is the utility/mudroom with a ton of storage along with a 1/2 bath. Making your way upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings & walk-in closets. The main bedroom is complete with double doors, cathedral ceiling, large master bath with jetted tub & double walk-in closets. Sleep tight knowing you have a newer whole house generator installed.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $425,000
