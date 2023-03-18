NEW CONSTRUCTION - NEVER OCCUPIED! This home sits on a corner lot and features 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an open concept. Interior features include a large great room w/vaulted ceiling and FIREPLACE, kitchen includes granite counters, soft close white painted cabinet doors & dovetail drawers, crown molding, engineered HARDWOOD throughout entry, kitchen and living areas, pantry, UPGRADED black fingerprint resistant stainless steel kitchen appliances, main bedroom w/tray ceiling, private bath with CUSTOM TILED SHOWER, 2 walk-in closets, flex room w/French doors, white QUARTZ vanity tops, black hardware & lighting, eggshell paint, full 8' DAYLIGHT basement (plumbed for future bath). Exterior features include ENCLOSED SCREENED-IN PORCH with POND VIEWS, full landscape package, sprinkler system, vinyl board & batten siding with cultured stone exterior, concrete drive and walks, fully insulated painted garage, and covered front porch. This community is maintenance free!