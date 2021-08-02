4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $452,220

Lennar Homes' Galveston features an open concept floor plan with full unfinished basement and three car garage and four spacious bedrooms. Featuring quartz countertops, 42'' flagstone maple kitchen cabinets, stainless steel GE appliances. Downstairs private office, with formal living and dining room make this home a must-see. All homes include nine foot ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colonist trim. Owner's suite bathroom includes deluxe master bath with raised vanity and quartz countertops and walk-in closet. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-offsystem and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.