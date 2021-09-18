Wyndance Estates New Construction -THE WILLOW MODEL - Modern open design with Over 2500 square feet This 2 story home backs up to park, with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths,& 3 car garage. Decorative front door, 3 panel interior doors, with black knobs/hinges, black lighting fixtures, wood handrails/spindles on staircase, 2-barn doors, formal dining, dinette off large open kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, w/jasmine whitequartz tops, 42 uppers, pantry, big family room & Mudroom w/ cubbies. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs - Master suite with private bath, 5' tiled shower with fiberglass base, soaking tub & walk in closet. Laundry room is on upper level, 3 other big bedrooms & full hall bath. Landscaping included. Blue siding with gray stone, black roof. Pictures are of other finished homes with other options. No Appliances!Home on full unfinished basement w/egress window. This home is currently at insulation stage, completion Nov 2021. All final selections ordered, no changes to be made.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $453,876
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A Chicago man making his first visit to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana played $2.50 in a progressive penny slot Sunday and won an astounding $293,791.80 on a single spin.
- Updated
"Talk about a 9/11 memorial that misses by a mile ... in an incredibly disrespectful display, a parade in Porter County, Indiana featured models of the Twin Towers with smoke billowing from each."
- Updated
A semi-truck and vehicle collided head-on on U.S. 20 outside of Chesterton Monday evening, killing the driver of the vehicle.
- Updated
A 20-year-old Crown Point woman died unexpectedly Tuesday at her apartment near the campus of Indiana University in Bloomington.
Emma Conner, 19, died as a result of blunt force trauma sustained in a three-vehicle crash that closed Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.
- Updated
The front of the driver's car was demolished, and a semi wound up on its side, shutting down the highway while investigators and responders worked at the scene.
- Updated
Cortney Robson, of Benton Harbor, Michigan, was booked into the Porter County jail late Tuesday morning, Porter County police said.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Isaac Washington at iwashington@eastchicago.com or 219-391-8318. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the tip line at 219-391-8500.
- Updated
Indiana American Water is launching a $24.5 million water main replacement project in Northwest Indiana.
- Updated
When a body scanner revealed Christopher Bartosik had a lighter pinned to the inside of pants, police said they noticed he was continually reaching for his eye patch.