Wyndance Estates New Construction -THE WILLOW MODEL - Modern open design with Over 2500 square feet This 2 story home backs up to park, with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths & 3 car garage. Decorative front door, 3 panel interior doors, with black knobs/hinges, black lighting fixtures, wood handrails/spindles on staircase, 2-barn doors, formal dining, dinette off large open kitchen with beautiful white cabinets, w/jasmine whitequartz tops, 42 uppers, pantry, big rec room & Mudroom w/ cubbies. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs - Master suite with private bath, 5' tiled shower with fiberglass base, soaking tub & walk in closet. Laundry room is on upper level, 3 other big bedrooms & full hall bath. Landscaping included. Blue siding with gray stone, black roof. Pictures are of other finished homes with other options. No Appliances!Home on full unfinished basement w/egress window. This home is currently at insulation stage, completion Nov 2021. All final selections ordered, no changes to be made.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $459,222
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
"The two deceased subjects are the only persons involved in this incident," Porter County Sheriff's Department Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
- Updated
Preliminary investigations show the man drove through the closed west parking lot of the park, drove over the beach and into the lake.
- Updated
Police said they found bedding materials made into a rope and extended out a window, but noticed it was tied to a lightly-weighted kitchen table.
- Updated
When asked for her driver's license, she instead handed police a vaccine card, a credit card and multiple makeup items, the report says.
- Updated
Autopsies and toxicology are pending for both individuals, Dykes had said.
- Updated
The landlord told police she used a drill to remove a storm door and then a key to access the unit in question at which time Guerrero threw a buck of water on her.
- Updated
"Ms. (Jasmine) Waddell pleaded with me that she was fine and not intoxicated that she was waiting at the church for her daughter to get off the bus," according to Portage police.
- Updated
Detectives think Mary Felton was targeted, and the shooting was an isolated case, police said.
- Updated
This tornado was recorded to have 75 to 85 mph peak winds, traveled 4.8 miles and had a width of 100 yards.
- Updated
The girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."