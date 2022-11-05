4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $469,900

Seller is offering $10,000 credit toward rate buy-down!This beautiful Heather Ridge home built in 2022 boasts a spacious layout combining both open and intimate spaces. You're immediately welcomed by a soaring foyer that flows into a living room & dining area, & Den/office. The great room has generous seating open to a casual eating area and island kitchen with stainless appliances and quartz counters. The great room fills with light from oversized windows and the slider that spills out to the backyard with new privacy fence and stamped concrete patio. The 3 Car garage enters to laundry/mud room. Upstairs: 4 large bedrooms 2 bathrooms and loft open to the foyer below. Primary suite is gracious. The ensuite bath has a walk-in shower, double-bowl vanity, walk-in closet, and water closet. If 4 bedrooms with 2600 sq ft isn't enough, there's a tall 1200 sq ft. basement with 2 egress windows. Conveniently located off HWY 65, 10 minutes to Historic Downtown Crown Point, an hour to Chicago.