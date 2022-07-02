The Brooklyn features an open concept floor plan,4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, open living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and kitchen island w/ quartz countertops, 42'' kitchen cabinets, and SS GE appliances INCLUDED. Downstairs office, with dining room make this home a must-see. FULL basement with rough-in plumbing. All homes include 9 ft. ceilings on the first floor, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim. Your Owner's suite bathroom includes DLX master bath with QUARTZ countertops and walk-in closet. Home will feature a 3-car garage! A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $469,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
U.S. Steel to cut jobs, end steelmaking operations at Granite City Works as it looks to bolster iron ore supplies
"It is another tale in a long string of betrayals by the company, which now has permanently closed nearly two thirds of the assets it acquired from National Steel along with other acquisitions."
Police said the criminal activity had been ongoing Wednesday morning and afternoon throughout town.
"Victim 1 recalled taking a picture of Nova as he was putting his pants on," a charging document reads.
Parents and guardians of Indiana children with disabilities can take advantage of a new state program giving them total control over their child's education funding.
"After the children were dressed, (the father) approached Jerry (Palmer) and told him, 'if I find out there was any foul play, I'll (expletive) kill you," according to a newly-filed charging document.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.
David Garcia Jr., 30, made an initial appearance on two counts of child molesting and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
During the encounter, the officer "was forced to discharge his weapon, striking the male," said Lt. Dawn Westerfield, Gary Police public information officer.
“Lily could die on the operating table or die in our arms,” 17-year-old Thomas Pagan said as his girlfriend, Alexandrya Cox, softly sobbed.
"She made it out with the assistance of lifeguards from (Indiana) Dunes State Park, but he got sucked under," an official said.