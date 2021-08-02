Lennar Homes' Raleigh features an open concept floor plan with full unfinished basement and three car garage and four spacious bedrooms. Featuring quartz countertops, 42'' white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel GE appliances. Downstairs private office, with formal living and dining room make this home a must-see. All homes include nine foot ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with white colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi certified home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-offsystem and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $472,504
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Kelli Kniola is charged with four counts of child molesting, two counts of child exploitation and one count of possession of child pornography, all felonies, a court document states.
- Updated
A Whiting police officer, who was working a security detail for Pierogi Fest, saw several people fighting about 1 a.m. Sunday in an alley in the 1200 block of 119th Avenue, according to court records.
- Updated
A man faces murder and other charges for the 2018 homicide of 39-year-old Davita Ward, whose body was found "burned beyond recognition" in her car.
- Updated
"Critical race theory is not a topic that we feel belongs in a K-12 classroom," Superintendent Todd Terrill said.
- Updated
A Crown Point man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Tuesday evening, police said.
- Updated
Kelli Kniola was caught by the purported victim on a video recording saying she abused her, "because I am a sexual deviant," according to a charging document.
- Updated
A federal grand jury has indicted Elizabeth Harris on a felony count alleging she defrauded the Social Security Administration out of $192,659.
Scott Sanders, a 57-year-old Valparaiso resident, was declared dead at the scene by the Porter County coroner's office.
- Updated
The circumstances of the vehicle theft and the man's motives are under investigation.
- Updated
A 55-year-old man wanted on multiple warrants, including charges of murder and attempted murder, has been identified as the person shot and killed by members of a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in Calumet City Tuesday afternoon.