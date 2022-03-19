The Brooklyn features an open concept floor plan,4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, open living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and kitchen island w/ quartz countertops, 42'' kitchen cabinets, and SS GE appliances INCLUDED. Downstairs office, with dining room make this home a must-see. FULL basement with rough-in plumbing. All homes include 9 ft. ceilings on the first floor, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim. Your Owner's suite bathroom includes DLX master bath with QUARTZ countertops and walk-in closet. Home will feature a 3-car garage! A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $491,841
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is traffic checkpoint season, with St. Patrick's Day festivities and the drinking that often takes place during March Madness.
Police identified the men as suspects in the homicide after finding a pendant with wings at the crime scene that contained a photograph of a 21-year-old man killed in Gary in May 2020, records show.
The show crew will be coming to Northwest Indiana this spring.
"Retailers are now seeing the Region as a suburb of Chicago and have slowly started to plant their base here. It took years for Whole Foods to finally commit to opening a store here and now it has been a very successful store for them along with numerous retailers and restaurants.”
“There were a couple of areas in Lake County where you could still see some dunes, but they are all gone now."
A high-profile retail center in north Hammond that draws a lot of business from neighboring Chicago sold for $8 million.
The Chicago Fire Department recovered the body from water near 90th Street, the agency tweeted.
"There have been several calls regarding dead fish along the lake lately," the Cedar Lake Police Department said.
County police remained on scene with school administrators and were sorting through students involved in the brawl and subsequent activities, according to the sheriff.
A single family leased subdivision is looking to bring 185 homes to Crown Point.