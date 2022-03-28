The Brooklyn features an open concept floor plan,4 bedrooms 2.5 bath, open living room and kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and kitchen island w/ quartz countertops, 42'' kitchen cabinets, and SS GE appliances INCLUDED. Downstairs office, with dining room make this home a must-see. FULL basement with rough-in plumbing. All homes include 9 ft. ceilings on the first floor, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim. Your Owner's suite bathroom includes DLX master bath with QUARTZ countertops and walk-in closet. Home will feature a 3-car garage! A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $493,841
