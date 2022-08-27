The Rainer is a must-see! This four bedroom with an upstairs loft features an open concept main level walk-in pantry and large kitchen over looking an impressive living room. Upstairs you will find all four bedrooms, additional full bathroom, and finished laundry room! Owner's suite boasts bathroom with a spacious walk in closet.All homes will be equipped with the latest connectivity features which will include Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, MyQ Smart Garage control, Flor by Moen Water shut-off system and a Honeywell smart thermostat.Aylesworth is located in Crown Point school district and will feature a community pool, pool house, splashpad, firepit, playground and walking trail.Stock Photos are being used & homes may vary.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $499,990
