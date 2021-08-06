4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $509,000

This gorgeous 2-story home custom built by Newcastle Homes presents a dazzling floor plan enriched with all of the extras...chic lighting, hand-scraped hardwood floors, coffered ceilings, mudroom w/drop zone & the list goes on! Fantastic main level presents a bright & spacious family room with eye-catching fireplace and built-in shelves. And for the chef in all of us, a gourmet kitchen boasting an abundance of maple cabinetry, Quartz counters & a walk-in pantry, along with SS appliance and a Quartz island with plenty of seating. Incredible master suite with huge walk-in closet, luxurious bathroom featuring his/hers vanities, oversized tile shower & grand soaking tub. Three distinctive bedrooms, all with private bathrooms, finish the 2nd floor. Inviting outdoor patio area includes a covered porch with tongue & groove wood ceiling & fan. Full basement with bathroom roughin. Landscaping package & sprinkler system too! (Actual photo of home--landscaping there, grass was added.)