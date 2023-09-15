Motivated Seller offering Mortgage-Rate Buydown! This 4 bed, 4 bath home sits on 5 wooded acres just minutes from Cedar Lake and downtown Crown Point. Enjoy the newly finished four-tier deck, while enjoying in your yard. Relax pool side or spend your night listening to the sounds of nature. This home has two wood burning fire places including one in the master bedroom. Brand new stove and refrigerator among all the appliances that are staying including laundry. Upon entry take note of the vaulted ceilings and open loft to upstairs. The living and dining areas are spacious and the separate family room with fireplace is ideal for move nights. Newly finished basement with a bathroom offers the option for related living. The 3 car garagewith extra storage is also climate controlled! House fully repiped with PEX, hydrogen peroxide water system owned and a heated pool.