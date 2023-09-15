Motivated Seller offering Mortgage-Rate Buydown! This 4 bed, 4 bath home sits on 5 wooded acres just minutes from Cedar Lake and downtown Crown Point. Enjoy the newly finished four-tier deck, while enjoying in your yard. Relax pool side or spend your night listening to the sounds of nature. This home has two wood burning fire places including one in the master bedroom. Brand new stove and refrigerator among all the appliances that are staying including laundry. Upon entry take note of the vaulted ceilings and open loft to upstairs. The living and dining areas are spacious and the separate family room with fireplace is ideal for move nights. Newly finished basement with a bathroom offers the option for related living. The 3 car garagewith extra storage is also climate controlled! House fully repiped with PEX, hydrogen peroxide water system owned and a heated pool.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $519,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular YouTuber's recently visited Gary, documenting his trip in a video that's gone viral.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ being reimagined; Region Escape Room closes; Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Cookies opening
NWI Business Ins and Outs: True BBQ and Region Escape Room close, Miller Beach Cafe rebrands; Fiori Italian, Nostalgic Treasures and Crumbl Co…
"We will fight like hell to get justice for my brother," sister Tara Potocki said.
Lear and the United Auto Workers leadership hope the third time's a charm.
Anyone with information about the deaths is encouraged to contact LaPorte County Chief of Detectives Capt. Andy Hynek at 219-326-7700, extensi…