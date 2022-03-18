The Raleigh model features an open concept floor plan. Featuring a FULL unfinished basement and 3 car garage and 4 spacious BDRMS. This one offers QUARTZ countertops, 42'' white cabinets, UPGRADED FLOORING: engineered wood floors, ceramic tile in the upstairs bathrooms and kitchen backsplash selections. Downstairs office, with formal living and dining room make this home a must-see. All homes include 9ft. ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $524,899
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is traffic checkpoint season, with St. Patrick's Day festivities and the drinking that often takes place during March Madness.
Police identified the men as suspects in the homicide after finding a pendant with wings at the crime scene that contained a photograph of a 21-year-old man killed in Gary in May 2020, records show.
The show crew will be coming to Northwest Indiana this spring.
"Retailers are now seeing the Region as a suburb of Chicago and have slowly started to plant their base here. It took years for Whole Foods to finally commit to opening a store here and now it has been a very successful store for them along with numerous retailers and restaurants.”
“There were a couple of areas in Lake County where you could still see some dunes, but they are all gone now."
"There have been several calls regarding dead fish along the lake lately," the Cedar Lake Police Department said.
A high-profile retail center in north Hammond that draws a lot of business from neighboring Chicago sold for $8 million.
The Chicago Fire Department recovered the body from water near 90th Street, the agency tweeted.
Police found a vehicle that had gone off the road and crashed into several tress and bushes with an injured person inside.
The U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations Unit, Gary Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department worked together to capture the wanted man.