4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $528,899

The Raleigh model features an open concept floor plan. Featuring a FULL unfinished basement and 3 car garage and 4 spacious BDRMS. This one offers QUARTZ countertops, 42'' white cabinets, UPGRADED FLOORING: engineered wood floors, ceramic tile in the upstairs bathrooms and kitchen backsplash selections. Downstairs office, with formal living and dining room make this home a must-see. All homes include 9ft. ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.