The Raleigh model features an open concept floor plan. Featuring a FULL unfinished basement and 3 car garage and 4 spacious BDRMS. This one offers QUARTZ countertops, 42'' white cabinets, UPGRADED FLOORING: engineered wood floors, ceramic tile in the upstairs bathrooms and kitchen backsplash selections. Downstairs office, with formal living and dining room make this home a must-see. All homes include 9ft. ceilings on the first floor, LED surface mount lighting, modern two-panel doors with colonist trim. A designated Wi-Fi Guaranteed home keeps you connected and will be built with superior Smart Home automation. Offering the latest in connectivity features, all homes will have a Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Ring Alarm Security kit, myQ Smart Garage control, Flo by Moen Smart Water Shut-off system and Honeywell smart thermostat.Stock photos are being used and may vary from home.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $528,899
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The intersection of 109th Avenue and Randolph Street might just be the luckiest crossroads in Northwest Indiana.
"The meeting was arranged due to some ongoing issues between he and the suspect," Crown Point Police Chief Peter Land said.
This is the second fatal crash the woman has been charged in.
Anyone with information about the identity of the two men involved in the homicide is asked to call Cpl. Daryl Gordon at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.
The government alleged the defendants filed more than 500 illicit federal income tax returns between 2014 and 2017.
His father and stepmother said they’re learning disturbing details about Tyre Sampson's final moments. “What I’m hearing is his friend was talking to him. He was like … ‘The thing’s not pushing down, you know what I’m saying? And if I don’t make it through then tell my mom and dad I love ’em.’”
A resident of the area said she was in her home "when she observed something big fly by her kitchen window," a charging document reads.
“I stripped down to my jeans and went in to find the car upside down in the pond. I was able to open the door and reach in. I found the baby and pulled them out and took them to shore ..."
Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and the impacted section of U.S. 20 was closed in both directions for more than three hours while police investigated the scene.
Beginning March 31, payment of the fee will be requested of anyone who does not have a federal lands pass. The fee varies depending on the method used to enter the national park.