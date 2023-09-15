Come tour this custom built 2-story home w/a 3 car tandem garage, located minutes from I-65, restaurants, shopping, & more. Situated in the gated community of Falling Waters. LOW TAXES! Under $3500 annual! The main level features a beautiful entryway, very pretty hardwood floors, new carpet in the formal living rm & great rm, a gorgeous separate dining rm, 1/2 bath, mud rm, updated kitchen w/granite countertops, pantry, eat-in area overlooking the patio through the brand-new sliding door. The dual entrance oak staircase leads to the large master w/ensuite bath; stand-alone soaker tub & walk in closet. The 2nd story includes 3 additional bedrooms & a full bath. Your brand-new basement premieres a custom-built bar w/ambient lighting, great rec space, private bath, storage & more! Relax, entertain, unwind in the jacuzzi, or enjoy a fire in the outdoor rec space. Also, the landscape has been refreshed w/new mulch & perennials! Exterior also features a newer insulated overhead garage door!