LIKE NEW! Check out this beautiful 2 story in the highly desired Ellendale subdivision! Beautiful workmanship throughout the home, nothing left undone. Home sits on a desirable corner lot with a fenced in yard and a newly paved patio and full sized 3 car garage! Walk in and see all the home has to offer with a completely updated living area, all appliances ready for you, and designed for your ease and comfort. Upper level has a master suite complete with a very large private bath, large shower, and walk-in closet. CONVENIENCE CONVENIENCE CONVENIENCE with a finished basement already for you, upper level laundry, fence in yard. Walking distance to the fairgrounds, downtown crown point, and new YMCA. All that's needed is for you to move in and ENJOY! CALL YOUR REALTOR NOW, before its gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $535,000
