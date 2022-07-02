 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Dr. Bethany Cataldi’s Center for Otolaryngology and Facial Plastic Surgery

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $535,000

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $535,000

LIKE NEW! Check out this beautiful 2 story in the highly desired Ellendale subdivision! Beautiful workmanship throughout the home, nothing left undone. Home sits on a desirable corner lot with a fenced in yard and a newly paved patio and full sized 3 car garage! Walk in and see all the home has to offer with a completely updated living area, all appliances ready for you, and designed for your ease and comfort. Upper level has a master suite complete with a very large private bath, large shower, and walk-in closet. CONVENIENCE CONVENIENCE CONVENIENCE with a finished basement already for you, upper level laundry, fence in yard. Walking distance to the fairgrounds, downtown crown point, and new YMCA. All that's needed is for you to move in and ENJOY! CALL YOUR REALTOR NOW, before its gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts