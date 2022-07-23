 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $545,900

4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $545,900

Welcome to the Elbert. Four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2700 sq ft. Large 2 story entry way leads to modern kitchen with expansive island with quartz countertops and soft close Medallion brand cabinets, flex room upfront provides the opportunity to have a formal dining room. Large living room with stone fireplace. An office/den, half bath, and footlocker/mudroom area finish off the downstairs. Upstairs the home has loft, three large bedrooms including the large master suite and master bathroom and walk in closet.The homes come on a full basement with rough in plumbing. Upscale standard features include 2x6 construction, 9ft ceilings, 8ft insulated garage door with windows, solid core interior doors, KOHLER plumbing fixtures, Marvin windows, Medallion cabinetry, 92% high efficiency Carrier furnace, and tankless water heater.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts